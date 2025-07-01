Measles in Wyoming

The Wyoming Health Department confirmed Tuesday a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated child from Natrona County in central Wyoming.

WDH has not identified the source of the child’s measles exposure.

The child was in the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, Emergency Department waiting room on Tuesday, June 24th from 11am to 1pm and again on Wednesday, June 25 from just before 1pm to just before 3pm.

Persons in that location at those times were possibly exposed to measles.

Measles is a highly contagious infection that can cause severe illness.