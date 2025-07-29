Coal usage expected to grow

The U.S. Energy Information Administration published an analysis Wednesday projecting coal this year will make up 17 percent of U.S. electricity generation, one percentage higher than last year.

Analysts say that’s because of higher natural gas prices and demand for electricity across all generation types.

Coal generation remains below the most recent high of 20 percent in 2022, and analysts say demand and generation continues to decrease over the long term.

They expect coal to decline again next year as new renewable energy generation come online and more coal power plants undergo planned retirements.

