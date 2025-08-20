American Academy of Pediatrics releases vaccine guidelines, breaking with CDC recommendations

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its own set of vaccine recommendations on Tuesday, breaking with the recent guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joins us to discuss why the organization released its own recommendations for vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines for infants and children.

