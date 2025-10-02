Livingston songwriter festival Celebrates its second year

In its second year, the Festival sprawls across multiple locations in downtown as hit songwriters from Nashville and Rising Stars from Montana perform in songwriter rounds.The three day event features full days Friday and Saturday, as interview sessions run in the mornings, and performances through the afternoons and evenings.

The Livingston Songwriter Festival is the brainchild of Executive Director Mike Booth, who has produced the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival since 2016. Joanne and John Lowell stepped up as co-producers for the first Livingston event last year.

Joanne Lowell shared the festival’s history and schedule, the appeal of songwriters as storytellers, and the importance of music education.

Livingston Songwriter Festival / Livingston Songwriter Festival Guitar, Ed Anderson

A painted guitar from artist Ed Anderson will contribute to the proceeds toward music education. Besides supporting the songwriters and the local tourism community, the Festival benefits local music education, and specifically, Park High School. Proceeds will support dwindling public support for arts education programming. Since 2016 the producer has presented thirteen festivals, hosted hundreds of songwriters, thousands of fans and donated over $120,000 for music education in and around the communities of Red Lodge, Cody, WY, Whitefish and Livingston.

The Livingston Songwriter Festival is underway October 2-4, 2025 in Livingston, Montana.