Supreme Court justices consider executive power in tariffs case

As the Supreme Court considers cases about President Trump’s tariffs, it will weigh the power of the executive branch to act without Congressional approval.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kate Shaw about a legal theory that the court has used to think about this issue in recent years. Shaw is a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a host of the Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny.”

