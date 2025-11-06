How tariff uncertainty is hurting the board game industry ahead of a clouded holiday season

President Trump’s tariffs against China, where most board games are produced, have eased since earlier in the year. But the uncertainty has still roiled the American board game scene, leading to company shutdowns and tightened margins.

We check in with Gwen Ruelle and Sam Bryant, founders of Runaway Parade Games, on the industry’s struggles.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR