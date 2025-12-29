© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
U.S. Department of Justice suing 21 states and Washington, D.C. over access to voter data

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:03 AM MST

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing 21 states and Washington, D.C., to force them to turn over voter information. The Trump administration asked dozens of states to give it detailed voter data, and says it is part of an effort to ensure election security.

Host Elissa Nadworny talks with Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom