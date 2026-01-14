© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
'The Hitch' novel tells a tale of corgi possession

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 14, 2026 at 9:55 AM MST
The cover of "The Hitch" and author Sara Levine. (Courtesy of Roxane Gay Books, an imprint of Grove Atlantic and Jeffrey L. Kurysz)
The cover of "The Hitch" and author Sara Levine. (Courtesy of Roxane Gay Books, an imprint of Grove Atlantic and Jeffrey L. Kurysz)

Author Sara Levine‘s new book, “The Hitch,” centers around Rose, an artisanal yogurt entrepreneur whose weeklong visit from her 6-year-old nephew is upended after her dog kills a corgi in the park. Her nephew insists that the corgi’s soul is now in him and behaves accordingly.

The book is out this week. Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Levine.

Book excerpt: ‘The Hitch’

By Sara Levine

Here & Now Newsroom