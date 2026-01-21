How the 'Wimpy Kid' is changing the face of Plainville, Massachusetts

Jeff Kinney, the creator of the hit kids’ book series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and his wife Julie have been investing in their hometown of Plainville, Massachusetts.

First, they opened a bookstore called An Unlikely Story. Now, a beer garden is scheduled to open this spring, with other projects planned.

Host Robin Young tours the store and the beer garden site with Jeff and Julie Kinney.

/ Author Jeff Kinney's office, dubbed "Wimpy Kid central." (Emiko Tamagawa/Here & Now)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

