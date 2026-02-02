Singing is good for your health

Evidence shows that singing is not just a natural and enjoyable human activity, but it also has real health benefits. It can lower blood pressure, improve oxygen flow, and lower stress.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Elinor Harrison, who is a lecturer in dance at Washington University in St. Louis. She has done research on how singing can help people with Parkinson’s disease walk.

She wrote about how music is beneficial in The Conversation.

