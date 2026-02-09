What comes after the fallout of the Epstein files?

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to depose Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, virtually from prison on Monday.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is on the committee, said he learned that Maxwell plans to invoke her right to remain silent. Meanwhile, fallout from the recently released Epstein files continues, as world leaders in the United Kingdom and Norway face accountability for their apparent ties to Epstein.

Investigative journalist Vicky Ward joins host Robin Young.

