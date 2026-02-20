How Rev. Jesse Jackson's approach to civil rights differed from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd looks at how the different ideas and tactics of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Jesse Jackson impacted the direction of the Civil Rights Movement.

Peniel Joseph, professor of public affairs and history at the University of Texas at Austin, and the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs there, shares more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR