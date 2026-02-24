© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
What life looks like in Puerto Vallarta as the resort town recovers from cartel violence 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 9:47 AM MST

Mexico’s president says flights to and from the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta are resuming after violence broke out in the area this weekend, following the killing of a major cartel leader.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Terry Styskal, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, about what life looks like on the ground as the vandalism winds down.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
