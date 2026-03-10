Why are left-leaning voters listening to right-wing podcasts?

Some left-leaning people are listening to right-wing podcasts to find common ground, but also as a strategy. After President Trump’s election a year ago, many on the left were left wondering what happened — a phenomenon caused, many say, by the divide in the media that each side is consuming.

That rift — and a dose of ennui — was the impetus behind Crooked Media staffers Jordan Silver and Nina Harris’ “Unfortunately Not a Soundbath” listening club, where predominantly left-leaning participants Zoom in to listen to and discuss right-wing podcasts.

The idea, they say, isn’t to refute the ideas — some of which are extreme — but to understand both what makes them appealing and the strategies the hosts and creators use to bring in followers. The sessions also give participants an understanding of where the right and left intersect, providing them with tools for productive discussions with conservative friends, family members and acquaintances.

Silver and Harris join host Robin Young to talk about their “Unfortunately Not a Soundbath” listening series.

/ The logo for "Unfortunately Not a Sound Bath." (Courtesy of Nina Harris and Jordan Silver)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR