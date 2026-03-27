Bobcats win at home and continue into post-season

The Montana State Women’s basketball team scored the game’s first 8 points Thursday night against the Portland Pilots and never looked back, as they beat the Pilots 72-54. The win propels the Bobcats into the Women’s National Invitational Tournament or WNIT Great 8 showdown against South Dakota.

Thursday’s victory at home in Bozeman is just their second post-season win in program history. MSU is now 27-6 on the season, the second most wins ever. Their record this season in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse is a perfect 15-0.

The Bobcats will play their first road game of the WNIT when they travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to face the 25-9 South Dakota Coyotes Sunday at noon Montana time. The Bobcats and Coyotes have faced each other once before, back in December 2024 in Bozeman. The Bobcats won that game 77-46.

The winner of Sunday’s contest will advance to the Fab 4 Round March 31-April 1.

The WNIT championship game is Saturday, April 4, at a to-be-determined location.

