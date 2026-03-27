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Bobcats win at home and continue into post-season

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:09 PM MDT
Bobcats Use Fast Start to Top Portland and Advance to WNIT Great Eight
Bobcat Creative Services
Bobcats Use Fast Start to Top Portland and Advance to WNIT Great Eight

The Montana State Women’s basketball team scored the game’s first 8 points Thursday night against the Portland Pilots and never looked back, as they beat the Pilots 72-54. The win propels the Bobcats into the Women’s National Invitational Tournament or WNIT Great 8 showdown against South Dakota.

Thursday’s victory at home in Bozeman is just their second post-season win in program history. MSU is now 27-6 on the season, the second most wins ever. Their record this season in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse is a perfect 15-0.

The Bobcats will play their first road game of the WNIT when they travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to face the 25-9 South Dakota Coyotes Sunday at noon Montana time. The Bobcats and Coyotes have faced each other once before, back in December 2024 in Bozeman. The Bobcats won that game 77-46.

The winner of Sunday’s contest will advance to the Fab 4 Round March 31-April 1.

The WNIT championship game is Saturday, April 4, at a to-be-determined location.
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YPR NewsbobcatsMSU Bozeman
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson