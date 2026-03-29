© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seeing the femme fatale as a full person: the hero and the villain

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Marc RiversBarrie Hardymon
Published March 29, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT

The femme fatale in the movies has held our attention since Hollywood's golden age but the archetype has evolved, say NPR staff in movies panel.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute andPop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
See stories by Barrie Hardymon