Growing Wildlife in Carbon County

The Montana Transportation Department and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office have closed US Highway 212 from a mile south of Red Lodge to the Montana/Wyoming border because of the 1,000 acre East Side Fire.

Carbon Alert Hub Page reports evacuation orders are in place from

Meeteetsee Trail Road (Red Lodge side) all the way south to East Side Road South.

Watch Duty reports as of Monday night multiple helicopters are on scene and helping with fire suppression.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue’s Facebook post reports this is a rapidly moving fire, first reported early Monday afternoon. The public is being asked to avoid the area for public and firefighter safety.

The cause of the East Side fire is unknown. It is zero percent contained.