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Growing Wildlife in Carbon County

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:09 PM MDT
East Side Fire
Red Lodge Fire Rescue Facebook
East Side Fire

The Montana Transportation Department and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office have closed US Highway 212 from a mile south of Red Lodge to the Montana/Wyoming border because of the 1,000 acre East Side Fire.

Carbon Alert Hub Page reports evacuation orders are in place from
Meeteetsee Trail Road (Red Lodge side) all the way south to East Side Road South.

Watch Duty reports as of Monday night multiple helicopters are on scene and helping with fire suppression.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue’s Facebook post reports this is a rapidly moving fire, first reported early Monday afternoon. The public is being asked to avoid the area for public and firefighter safety.
The cause of the East Side fire is unknown. It is zero percent contained.
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Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson