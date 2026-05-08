© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Labour Party loses significant seats to Reform Party in UK elections

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT
A signpost points to a polling station during the UK 2026 local elections in London, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
A signpost points to a polling station during the UK 2026 local elections in London, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will not step down after his Labour Party got pummeled in the country’s local elections held Thursday. The Labour Party lost more than 200 seats in areas that the party previously dominated, with many of those seats going to the right-wing populist Reform Party.

Anand Menon, a professor at Kings College London and director of the think tank UK In A Changing Europe, joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss what these elections mean for the UK, Europe and the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom