Historian reflects on 250 years of American democracy, political crisis and reinvention
Are we living through an unprecedented time in U.S. history? Historian Heather Cox Richardson thinks so, up to a point.
As we turn the corner on America’s 250th birthday, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Richardson about the current, unparalleled “attempt to dismantle our democracy,” as she sees it, versus the long American tradition of fighting back.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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