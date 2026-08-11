Wisconsin's primary features the Democrats' choice over their path for the fall

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Of the six states holding primary elections today, a lot of the national attention is on Wisconsin. That's where a self-described Democratic socialist is in contention for governor. A win in a swing state like Wisconsin could build on a series of primary wins for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But some people worry it could also add up to losses in November. To hear more, we've checked in with Maayan Silver from member station WUWM in Milwaukee. Hi, Maayan.

MAAYAN SILVER, BYLINE: Hi there.

CHANG: OK, so tell us more about this candidate we're referring to. This is State Representative Francesca Hong, right?

SILVER: Yeah, it is. So Hong is really firing up a devoted base. She's 37 years old. She's a single mother, a state lawmaker who's worked as a bartender, a restaurant owner and a chef. Here's part of her message on Instagram, touting that she's not bought by corporations.

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FRANCESCA HONG: And I'll tax the rich to fully fund our public schools and cut property taxes for free childcare and a healthcare you can actually afford. And that's just a start.

SILVER: Yeah. So that's a lot of promises. But her approach to centering working people has really resonated with voters, like Rachel Swedowski who I met at a farmers market. She loves Hong's approach.

RACHEL SWEDOWSKI: Too many people are just complacent and doing the same old same old - whatever benefits well-to-do, not the average person.

SILVER: If Hong's elected, she'd be the state's first woman and first Asian American governor. But a lot of Democrats have concerns.

CHANG: Like, what kinds of concerns?

SILVER: So she has some controversial posts on social media from about five years ago where she called for defunding or even abolishing the police. She's backed away from this and other posts about canceling Thanksgiving or criticizing Valentine's Day. She's also rallied with left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. He's made comments some Jewish organizations have condemned as antisemitic. She said she appeared with him to reach new audiences. At the market, another voter was concerned about Hong - Cathy Shorer from the Milwaukee suburbs.

CATHY SHORER: She scares me. I mean, I consider myself a Democrat. I consider myself a liberal, but there's a line. And I definitely think she wants to cross it.

SILVER: Democratic leaders have been divided about who they're supporting.

CHANG: OK. So then, who are Hong's opponents here in this race?

SILVER: So there are three other Democrats. Hong's main opponent, according to polling, appears to be David Crowley. He's county executive for the state's largest, most urban and diverse county, Milwaukee. If elected, he'd be the state's first Black governor. He actually dropped out of the race in early July when his campaign was struggling. But then when another moderate dropped out, Crowley got back in. And he got the key support from Democratic Governor Tony Evers, as centrist Democrats were getting worried about Hong. Here are some of Crowley's message.

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DAVID CROWLEY: I am David Crowley, backed by Governor Tony Evers, by labor and progressives all across the great state of Wisconsin.

SILVER: Wisconsin's a close swing state and winning usually requires getting votes from independents. And whichever Democrat wins, they'll likely face Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, who has Trump's endorsement and a united Republican backing.

CHANG: That is Maayan Silver from member Station WUWM. Thank you so much, Maayan.

SILVER: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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