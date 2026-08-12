$200 million pledged for threatened species recovery

A new conservation fund has pledged $200 million to pull 100 threatened animals and plants back from the brink of extinction. Among the largest philanthropic endowments of its kind, the Phoenix Species Project promises sustained support for dozens of localized efforts tailored to the needs of each species.

The project is a collaboration between the Bezos Earth Fund, a private foundation created by billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Re:wild, a nonprofit co-founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and biologist Wes Sechrest.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sechrest about why biodiversity matters in the fight against human-driven climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR