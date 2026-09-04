Public comment on bison grazing rules open through September 9

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is opening up a public comment period as part of an environmental review for American Prairie's proposal to change the class of livestock on one of its parcels from cattle to bison. The conservation nonprofit is also requesting fence improvements on the parcel, located on leased land south of Malta.

American Prairie originally submitted this proposal in February. At the time, the state Land Board had directed the DNRC to conduct a new rulemaking process, and because of this, the DNRC said it couldn't authorize any new requests, including American Prairie's. This was ultimately overturned by the Montana Supreme Court in June, which required the DNRC to complete an environmental review for the nonprofit's proposal.

Public comment on American Prairie's request will be accepted through September 9 at 5 p.m.

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