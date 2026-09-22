Juneau weighs making its 5-ship cruise limit law

Juneau lawmakers are considering an ordinance that would cap at five the number of cruise ships allowed to port each day.

Currently, the city has a voluntary agreement with cruise ship companies to limit the number of ships per day. But residents are pushing for a more formal rule, which could become the subject of lawsuits.

For now, the Assembly has delayed the vote on the ordinance.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Clarise Larson, city government reporter at KTOO.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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