HBO’s ‘War’ turns divorce into a high-stakes legal thriller

HBO’s latest divorce drama, “War,” is more concerned with lawyers than love.

The marriage has curdled for tech titan Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and his movie-star spouse, Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), after she orchestrates her own husband’s infidelity. And London’s top lawyers are salivating for the legal war to come.

The first season of “War” from HBO and Sky follows the many twists and turns of an epic dual between two high-flying London law firms, duking it out for the payday and the clout.

NPR critic-at-large Eric Deggans gives Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd an overview of this intricately plotted, darkly comic legal thriller.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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