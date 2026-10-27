Vice President Vance rallies for Republicans in Montana

Montana's competitive western House district is drawing increased VIP Republican support as election day draws closer. In the past two weeks, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson have all stumped in the state.

Montana's western district U.S. House race is one of many contests nationwide that could help flip control of the chamber. The message from Republicans has been simple: get out and vote. The Vice President's rally in an airport hangar in Belgrade was no different.

"Let's send a message to the patriots of Montana that in this state, we believe in sovereignty. In this state we believe in freedom," Vance said.

Vance stumped for Republican House candidate Aaron Flint, who's locked in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Sam Forstag.

A recent poll from Emerson College has Forstag up by four points.

Noah Epps / Aaron Flint, the Republican candidate for Montana's 1st Congressional District, speaks at Vice President JD Vance's rally in support of Montana's Republican congressional candidates ahead of the midterm elections in an airport hangar in Belgrade, Mont., on October 26, 2026.

The Vice President rallied supporters around staples of the Trump administration, like domestic energy production.

"And instead of doubling down on the "green new scam," which is what Forstag and the rest of the Democrats want to do, let's double down on energy dominance so that Montana children do not have to worry about the latest drama in the Middle East."

Vance also stumped for Kurt Alme, the Republican running in a three-way race for Senate.

Outside of the rally, Krystal Bagley said she hasn't voted yet but wants to keep the state Republican. She and her husband were excited to see Vance visit their hometown.

"I think that he speaks for all of us and he definitely has obviously a little bit of background in politics, but I think he's just a genuine guy," Bagley said. "I really appreciate that."

Inside the rally, a small group of protesters heckled Vance but were quickly removed by security.

Almost 200,000 Montanans have already voted by mail – that's about a quarter of the state's registered voters.

Copyright 2026 Montana Public Radio