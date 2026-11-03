A mother shares experience with Catholic preschool discrimination as Supreme Court considers major case
Sixteen years ago, a Catholic preschool told Michelle Theall and her wife that it would no longer accept children with same-sex parents.
Theall, author of “Teaching the Cat to Sit: A Memoir,” is featured in an amicus brief supporting Colorado in a Supreme Court case over nondiscrimination requirements for religious preschools.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Theall about her family’s experience.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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