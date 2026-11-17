With the artificial intelligence boom, private capital is flooding into building new technology infrastructure. This also happened with railroad construction in the 1870s, a boom that ended in a bust that created a financial crisis.

Liaquat Ahamed, an economist, financial historian sees parallels in these two building booms, and it makes him nervous.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ahamed, whose latest book is “1873: The First Great Depression and the Making of the Modern World.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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