As the newly elected 120th Congress prepares to take office, its members can look to their predecessors in 1975 for lessons about congressional leadership and political change.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Julian Zelizer, a history professor at Princeton University, about the new Republican leadership in the House and what the incoming Congress can learn from the past.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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