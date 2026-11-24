After all the richness — the turkey, the gravy, the mashed potatoes, the butter, the cream, the pies — a salad is a welcome sight on the Thanksgiving table.

But it need not be a plain old everyday salad made up of grocery store lettuce. This time of year, there’s a wide variety of greens, fall produce, nuts and herbs you can use to create beautiful autumnal salads.

These four salad recipes are wide open to interpretation. Keep in mind that a good salad is all about balance of colors, textures and flavors. Fruit with nuts against a bitter green like radicchio. Or sweet, juicy grapes roasted and tossed with kale and nuts. Or gorgeous maroon bitter radicchio tossed with pears, roasted beets and sprinkled with pungent blue cheese.

In all these salads, you can mix and match fruits, nuts, greens and herbs. The idea is to layer on various colors, flavors (bitter against sweet, mild matched with herby winter flavors) and textures (chewy, crunchy, silky, etc.). Enjoy the turkey and all the rich side dishes, but be sure to save a place at the table for one or all of these autumn salads.

Kale salad with roasted honeyed grapes and panko-almond topping

Kale is hearty enough to hold the flavors of so many ingredients. I am not inherently a lover of kale, but this combination has won me over. Kale is chopped and tossed with olive oil, wine vinegar, salt and pepper, and sits to “soften.” Red grapes are roasted with a touch of honey. Panko breadcrumbs and chopped almonds are tossed in butter and olive oil until they turn just a rich shade of golden brown. The combination of textures, colors, sweetness and tartness is the ideal foil for the rich foods of the holiday table.

All the elements of this salad can be made ahead of time. Don’t assemble it until less than an hour before serving. Serves 4.

INGREDIENTS

The grapes:

1 ½ cups stemmed red grapes

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon honey

The kale:

7 ounces Tuscan kale (also called lacinato or dinosaur kale), ends trimmed, and chopped

3 ½ tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small watermelon radish or 2 small radishes, very thinly sliced, optional

The panko-almond topping:

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon olive oil

⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons almonds or Marcona almonds, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Roast the grapes: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the grapes in a small baking dish or rimmed baking sheet and toss with the oil, salt, pepper and honey. Roast on the middle shelf for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until the grapes look just soft and hot. Remove and cool. Be sure to keep the juices in the bottom of the baking dish.

Make the kale: In a large bowl, toss the kale leaves with the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Let sit and “soften” for at least 20 minutes and up to 2 hours.

Make the breadcrumb topping: In a small skillet, heat the butter and oil over medium-low heat until the butter is just sizzling. Add the panko and toss; cook for 1 minute. Add the almonds, salt and pepper to taste and cook, stirring, for about 4 to 5 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs and the nuts turn a golden color. Keep stirring; they can burn easily. Remove from the heat.

To assemble the salad: Place the kale in the center of a large serving plate or bowl. Arrange the grapes on top. Scatter the breadcrumb topping down the middle of the kale and arrange the watermelon radish, if using, along the edges.

Radicchio with pears, dates, roasted beets and blue cheese

Radicchio is pleasingly bitter and a gorgeous maroon and white color. This radicchio salad is topped with thin slices of roasted golden beets, dates, juicy pears and pungent blue cheese. (If you aren’t a fan of blue cheese you can substitute crumbled goat cheese, slivers of Parmesan or another hard cheese.)

The dressing is simple, a combination of mustard, oil, wine vinegar and chopped fresh tarragon or thyme. Don’t toss the salad until ready to serve. Serves 4 to 6.

/ Radicchio with pears, dates, roasted beets and blue cheese. (Kathy Gunst/Here & Now)

The dressing:

1 ½ teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or thyme

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

Pro-tip: If you cut the pear ahead of time, rub with a touch of lemon juice to keep it from browning as it sits.

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Wrap the beets in foil and roast for about 50 minutes to an hour, or until tender when a small sharp knife is inserted into the center. Remove and let cool for a few minutes. Remove the peel with your hands or a small sharp knife. Thinly sliced the beets. The beets can be roasted a day or two ahead of time; cover and refrigerate until ready to use

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, mix the mustard, salt and pepper. Add the tarragon and vinegar. Slowly add the oil and whisk to blend. Taste for seasoning. The dressing can be made a day or two ahead of time; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Assemble the salad: Place the radicchio on a serving plate or bowl. Arrange the beets, pears, dates and blue cheese on top. Serve the dressing on the side or drizzle on top just before serving.

Charred cabbage with radicchio, fennel and radishes

When you roast thin wedges of cabbage at very high oven temperatures (450 degrees), the cabbage gets sweet and crispy along the edges and makes a wonderful base for a fall salad.

Here, I pair it with long leaves of radicchio (look for radicchio di Treviso if possible), radishes, thinly sliced fennel, and green lettuce. You can top the salad with pomegranate seeds, maple nuts and any other toppings you like. Serves 4 to 6.

INGREDIENTS

1 small white cabbage or cone cabbage (a white, cone-shaped cabbage)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large radicchio di Treviso or radicchio, cored and leaves separated

1 small head butter lettuce or mild soft green lettuce, cored and separated in individual leaves, left whole, or coarsely chopped

1 small bulb fennel, cored and thinly sliced*

3 to 4 radishes, thinly sliced

½ cup pomegranate seeds, optional

The maple-glazed nuts:

½ cup pecans, or your favorite nut, optional

1 teaspoon butter or olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Coarse sea salt

The vinaigrette

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

2 tablespoons chopped fennel fronds (from the fresh fennel in the salad)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

*Pro-tip: Save the fennel fronds, the dill-like topping, for the vinaigrette.

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Core the cabbage and cut into thin wedges. Place in a small roasting pan or ovenproof skillet and drizzle with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for about 18 to 20 minutes, or until the cabbage is charred looking along the edges and very soft and “limp.” Remove from the oven and cool.

To make the vinaigrette: mix the mustard, fennel, salt and pepper. Add the vinegar and then the oil and mix well to emulsify. The vinaigrette can be covered and refrigerated for 2 days,

To glaze the nuts, melt the butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Once it’s sizzling add the pecans, and cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons maple syrup and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the syrup thickens and coats the nuts. Place on a sheet of parchment paper, sprinkle with salt, and let cool.

Arrange the radicchio leaves around the outside of a large platter. Arrange the lettuce greens in the center and place the roasted cabbage wedges on top. Sprinkle with the fennel slices and radishes. Add the pomegranate seeds if using and maple glazed nuts if using. The salad can be refrigerated for a few hours.

Serve the salad at room temperature drizzled with half the vinaigrette. Serve the remaining vinaigrette on the sides.

One bonus recipe! Happy Thanksgiving!

Roasted fall vegetable salad with toasted pine nuts and lemon dressing

Why keep the roasted vegetables as a side dish? Why not roast them a day ahead of time and put together this beautiful salad, topped with toasted pine nuts and a light, vibrant lemony dressing to the salad plate?

Here, I roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel wedges, carrots, parsnips and baby turnips. You can use any vegetable you like — think onions, leeks, new potatoes, sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, beets, etc. Think about color and texture, and include a combination of vegetables. You can easily double or triple this recipe if serving a crowd. Serves 4.

INGREDIENTS

The roasted vegetables:

2 parsnips, about 6 ounces, peeled, ends trimmed, and cut into ½-inch thick by 2-inch long sticks

2 medium carrots, about 6 ounces, peeled, ends trimmed, and cut into ½-inch thick by 2-inch long sticks

3 small turnips (Hakurei or Tokyo turnips), ends trimmed and quartered

8 medium Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and cut into ½-inch thick slices

5 ounces fennel bulb, 1 small or ½ large, cored and cut into ½-inch thick slices, keep the fennel fronds*

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped or 1 ½ teaspoon dried and crumbled

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

The pine nuts and dressing:

⅓ cup pine nuts (or your favorite nut)

½ to 1 tablespoon olive oil, optional

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fennel fronds for garnish*

*Pro tip: The fennel fronds are the dill-like feathery topping of the fennel bulb.

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Arrange the parsnips, carrots, turnips, Brussels sprouts, and fennel on a rimmed baking sheet, arranging each vegetable in a row. Sprinkle on the thyme, olive oil, and a generous amount of salt and pepper. Roast on the middle shelf for 15 minutes. Turn the baking sheet around and bake another 15 minutes or so until the vegetables are beginning to brown and crisp up along the edges and they feel tender when pierced with a small, sharp knife.

Remove from the oven. You can roast the vegetables a day ahead of time; cover and refrigerate. Don’t throw out the oil and any herbs from the bottom of the roasting pan. Bring the vegetables to room temperature before serving; you don’t want the vegetables to be cold.

Place the pine nuts in a small dry skillet over medium low heat and toast for about 5 minutes, or just until they begin to brown and you start to smell them. Remove from the heat.

Arrange the vegetables on a platter, keeping all the carrots in one row, and all the parsnips in one row, etc. Pour any oil or herbs from the bottom of the roasting pan on top. Sprinkle the toasted pine nuts on top of the vegetables and then sprinkle on the additional oil if needed and lemon juice and salt and pepper. Add the fennel fronds in the middle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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