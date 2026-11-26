Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Despite accounting for nearly 80% of suicides, men are half as likely as women to seek mental health treatment of any kind.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with STAT’s Annalisa Merelli about her recent reporting on artificial intelligence chatbots offering therapy-like care for men.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR