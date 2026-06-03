2026 Montana primary election winners
U.S. Senate
- Democrat Alani Bankhead has won her party's U.S. Senate primary.
- Republican Kurt Alme has won his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate race.
U.S. House
Western District
- Democrat Sam Forstag has won his party's nomination for the western district U.S. House seat.
- Republican Aaron Flint has secured his party's nomination for the western district U.S. House seat.
Eastern district
- Democrat Brian Miller won his party's nomination to the eastern district U.S. House election.
- Republican Rep. Troy Downing is the incumbent in the eastern U.S. House district. He ran unopposed and will advance to the general elections.
Public Service Commission
District 1
- Angeline Cheek is the Democratic nominee.
- Jeff Pattison is the GOP nominee .
District 5
- Democrat Kevin Hamm will advance to the general election.
- At publication time, results for the Republican primary were still being tallied.
MTPR uses the Associated Press to call race winners. We will only report a race winner if it is called by the AP, which calls races when it's determined data show there is no circumstance that a trailing candidate can catch up.
See all 2026 primary election results:
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