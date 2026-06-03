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2026 Montana primary election winners

Montana Public Radio
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:18 PM MDT
2026 Montana primary election winners for U.S. Congress. Top row, left to right: Democrat Alani Bankhead, U.S. Senate nominee; Democrat Sam Forstag, western district U.S. House nominee; Democrat Brian Miller, eastern district U.S. House nominee. Bottom row, left to right: Republican Kurt Alme, U.S. Senate nominee; Republican Troy Downing, eastern district U.S. House nominee; Republican Aaron Flint, western district U.S. House nominee.
Montana Public Radio
2026 Montana primary election winners for U.S. Congress. Top row, left to right: Democrat Alani Bankhead, U.S. Senate nominee; Democrat Sam Forstag, western district U.S. House nominee; Democrat Brian Miller, eastern district U.S. House nominee. Bottom row, left to right: Republican Kurt Alme, U.S. Senate nominee; Republican Troy Downing, eastern district U.S. House nominee; Republican Aaron Flint, western district U.S. House nominee.

U.S. Senate

  • Democrat Alani Bankhead has won her party's U.S. Senate primary.
  • Republican Kurt Alme has won his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate race.

U.S. House

Western District

  • Democrat Sam Forstag has won his party's nomination for the western district U.S. House seat.
  • Republican Aaron Flint has secured his party's nomination for the western district U.S. House seat.

Eastern district

  • Democrat Brian Miller won his party's nomination to the eastern district U.S. House election.
  • Republican Rep. Troy Downing is the incumbent in the eastern U.S. House district. He ran unopposed and will advance to the general elections.

Public Service Commission

District 1

  • Angeline Cheek is the Democratic nominee.
  • Jeff Pattison is the GOP nominee .

District 5

  • Democrat Kevin Hamm will advance to the general election.
  • At publication time, results for the Republican primary were still being tallied.

MTPR uses the Associated Press to call race winners. We will only report a race winner if it is called by the AP, which calls races when it's determined data show there is no circumstance that a trailing candidate can catch up.

See all 2026 primary election results:

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