Outgoing bishop discusses LGBTQ+ doctrine change in United Methodist Church

In early May, 2024, the United Methodist delegates to the Church’s General Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, took historic votes and repealed the denomination’s half century stance on sexuality.

Bishop Reverend Karen Oliveto, leader of the Mountain Sky Conference, attended at General Conference, was in Billings recently and talked with YPR’s Kay Erickson about what occurred.

Kay Erickson: “Now as the Church’s first openly gay bishop, what did the vote to overturn century’s stance on ‘homosexuality being incompatible with Christian teaching’ mean to you?”

Bishop Oliveto: “So for 52 years the Church has said that homosexuality was incompatible with Christian teaching. And it felt. When I was….when I was growing up younger, the Church wrapped me in this unconditional love of God, which suddenly became conditional in 1972. So…so I knew the truth that Church had originally taught me. I am loved by God. God created me. Yes, God even created me as a lesbian. And so that removal helped the Church fully be the Church and meet each child of God as they’ve been created to be. So it was a big joy. ”

Kay: “What does this change mean for the Mountain Sky Conference which includes, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and part of Idaho. What does it mean for the Conference , what does it mean for the United Methodist Church as a whole?”

Bishop Oliveto: “ Well, first I want to talk about the Conference, because this Conference has always been on the leading edge. This conference in 1982 ordained the first openly lesbian into ordained ministry. In 1982 this Conference has welcomed its queer children in camps and other ministries of the Church. This Conference has welcomed queer pastors. And so we finally don’t have to dance around the rule book. We can continue to do ministry but to actually, to compound it because we are not hampered by the rules of the Church. And so I think, I think it’s an affirmation for how faithful this Conference has been as it has reached out with God’s love.

“I think for the United Methodist Church. The United Methodist Church is based on John Wesley, who was a man who taught about God’s grace. We don’t have to think alike to love alike John Wesley said. We can still disagree on matters related to human sexuality, but we are going to love together. And so I think for the United Methodist Church it helps us reclaim who we’ve been as the heirs of John Wesley.”

Kay: “ Where’s the Conference headed? Where’s the United Methodist Church headed?”

Bishop Oliveto:” I think we’re really excited about its future. At a time when the world—especially the United States is highly divided, when people don’t know how to speak to one another…we….it’s time for us to come forward and show what unity looks like. That unity does not mean uniformity. That that diversity doesn’t mean division. And that’s my hope that at this moment, especially in the United States, we can be a bridge building denomination in all the communities that we exist.”

Kay: ”In your retiring, what stands out in your ministry in the Conference?”

Bishop Oliveto: “What stands out for me is how all our churches in all our communities that are located go beyond their walls. I have loved seeing how they go to the places where there’s hurt, where there’s need, where there’s brokenness. And with even limited resources, seek to be a human presence. And I’ve been so moved by the creative ministries across this conference.”

Kay: “What lies ahead for Karen Oliveto?”

Bishop Oliveto: “ I’m looking ….what lies ahead for me is I’m looking forward to…. one-living in one place. Right now when people say ‘where do you live?’ Well today I’m in Billings, so today I’m living in Billings. Tomorrow I might be living in Salt Lake City. I’ve been on the road a lot as Bishop. I cover 430, 000 square miles. And being in the communities is really important to me. So to be in one community, to get involved in the life of the community. To develop friends and be with family. I’m looking forward to seeing what God has next for me because ….you don’t….you don’t stop being a minister. You don’t stop being a Bishop, you just don’t get salary. So how God will use me, I’m just really open and really excited by what lies before me.”

