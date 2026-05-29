Billings' History in LEGO Creations

In the lobby of the Western Heritage Center in downtown Billings are replicas of the city’s bus terminal and the Billings airport and airplane, a towering likeness of Billings City Hall and a duplicate of an exhibit at the Western Heritage Center itself. The creators of these replicas range from 5 years to 19 and above.

The task was to build a LEGO creation that celebrates Billings historic buildings, places and stories as part of Historic Preservation Month. WHC got the idea from the Montana History Portal that has been hosting a LEGO competition for a few years.

The center’s Collections Manager Cecelia Gavinsky says she is amazed at the creators' attention to detail.

“Each individual piece has something in it that you’re like ‘they even did that’ with the building or the scene or whatever they’re trying to portray,” explained Gavinsky.

The LEGO creations will be up at the Western Heritage Center until Thursday, June 4.