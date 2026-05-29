© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billings' History in LEGO Creations

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:21 PM MDT
LEGO Billings City Hall
Kay Erickson
/
Kay Erickson
LEGO Billings City Hall

In the lobby of the Western Heritage Center in downtown Billings are replicas of the city’s bus terminal and the Billings airport and airplane, a towering likeness of Billings City Hall and a duplicate of an exhibit at the Western Heritage Center itself. The creators of these replicas range from 5 years to 19 and above.

The task was to build a LEGO creation that celebrates Billings historic buildings, places and stories as part of Historic Preservation Month. WHC got the idea from the Montana History Portal that has been hosting a LEGO competition for a few years.

The center’s Collections Manager Cecelia Gavinsky says she is amazed at the creators' attention to detail.

“Each individual piece has something in it that you’re like ‘they even did that’ with the building or the scene or whatever they’re trying to portray,” explained Gavinsky.

The LEGO creations will be up at the Western Heritage Center until Thursday, June 4.
Tags
Arts & Culture YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson