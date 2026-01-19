Building on the success of our previous Infrastructure and Construction Engineering Conference, the 2nd International Conference on Civil, Infrastructure and Smart Cities (INFRASMART2027) will take place on March 22–23, 2027 in Zurich, Switzerland. The conference aims to bring together researchers, academicians, industry professionals, and policymakers from around the world to share cutting-edge innovations and foster international collaboration in infrastructure and urban development.

INFRASMART2027 provides a high-impact platform to explore the latest advancements in civil engineering, sustainable infrastructure, smart city technologies, digital transformation, and resilient urban systems. The program will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, and dedicated networking opportunities, enabling participants to exchange knowledge, present research, and build meaningful global collaborations.

This edition is designed to strengthen global visibility, enhance scientific credibility, and promote cross-disciplinary partnerships, making it an essential event for researchers, engineers, urban planners, and industry leaders. Special sessions will be dedicated to early-career researchers and young professionals, offering awards, mentorship opportunities, and a global platform to showcase their work.

Join us in Zurich for INFRASMART2027 and be part of a dynamic gathering where innovation, sustainability, and smart urban development come together to shape the future of infrastructure.