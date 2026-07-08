5th World Congress on Public Health and Epidemiology
5th World Congress on Public Health and Epidemiology
We are delighted to invite you to the 5th World Congress on Public Health & Epidemiology, scheduled for August 17–18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, USA, and virtually.
Theme: “From Innovation to Action: Advancing Equity in Global Health”
This distinguished congress will unite leading experts, researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and educators in public health and epidemiology to exchange ideas, present innovative research, and build meaningful partnerships that advance global health outcomes.
Learn more at: https://publichealthmeetings.com/
Don’t miss this opportunity to engage, collaborate, and contribute to shaping a healthier and more equitable future worldwide!
Orlando, Florida, USA
599$
09:00 AM - 05:00 AM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
primaryhealth@inovineconference.com
Orlando, Florida, USA
FloridaFlorida, Florida 32003
16626018380
primaryhealth@inovineconference.com