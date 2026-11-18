Peter Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City and a graduate of the Eastman School of Music. His recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels have been critically acclaimed. His audience friendly, solo recital runs the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th Century. Following his recital tour, Peter will be appearing at Carnegie Hall on April 10th, 2027.

His program features Bach’s “Third Lute Suite” and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring”; “Suite Española” by Gaspar Sanz; the exciting “Grand Solo Op 14” by Fernando Sor and Spanish guitarist and composer Francisco Tárrega’s extraordinarily beautiful “Capriccio Arabe”.

Peter is especially excited to perform “Simple Gifts”, a Traditional Shaker Hymn arranged for guitar by guitarist Christopher Parkening.

The concert will culminate with Spanish composer Isaac Albeniz’s “Córdoba” and “Leyenda” from Cantos de España, arranged by Fletcher from piano to classical guitar.