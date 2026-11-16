AUTHOR MARK SPRAGG CELEBRATES THE RE-RELEASE OF WHERE RIVERS CHANGE DIRECTION AT BILLINGS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Billings Public Library and This House of Books are excited to welcome author Mark Spragg, who is celebrating the re-release of his first book, "Where Rivers Change Direction", with a reading and signing.

In a voice as passionate and uncompromising as the wilderness in northwest Wyoming in which he was born, Spragg’s memoir tells of childhood spent on the oldest dude ranch in Wyoming-with a family struggling against the elements and against themselves, and with the wry and wise cowboy who taught him life’s most important lessons. The book was originally published in 1999 and was re-released in September 2026.

Spragg wrote his award-winning "accidental memoir" as a gift for his mother, and "meant to tell her how much I relished the childhood she had given me.” As the young Spragg undergoes the inexorable rites of passage that forge the heart and soul of man, he channels Peter Matthiessen and the novels of Ernest Hemingway in his truly unforgettable illuminations of the heartfelt yearnings, the unexpected wisdom, and the irrevocable truths that follow in his wake.

In addition to this work, Mark Spragg is the author of three novels: "The Fruit of Stone", "An Unfinished Life", and "Bone Fire". All four were top-ten Book Sense selections. He also co-wrote the screenplay adaptation of "An Unfinished Life" with his wife, Virginia.

