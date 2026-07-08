Baroque Music Montana presents "Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven's Quartet Op. 132

AMERICAN PRAIRIE TO HOST STRING QUARTET AT NATIONAL DISCOVERY CENTER JUNE 17

Baroque Music Montana to present one of Beethoven’s most revered works

American Prairie will host a performance of Hymn of Thanksgiving: Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 132 at 7 pm on June 17 at the National Discovery Center, located at 302 W Main Street in Lewistown, Montana. This classical concert from Baroque Music Montana will feature four acclaimed classical baroque musical artists from around the United States. Admission is free.

Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 132 is perhaps the most revered of the entire string quartet repertoire. Because Beethoven’s later quartets are very progressive, they are often programmed with cutting edge contemporary pieces. Baroque Music Montana, however, explores these masterpieces from an earlier lens, which is their specialty. The performance will feature Andrew McIntosh, Maureen Murchie, Michael Unterman, and Carrie Krause, Baroque Music Montana’s Artistic Director.

About the Artists

Carrie Krause is the Founder and Artistic Director of Baroque Music Montana, an

organization which presents a series of community concerts in southwest Montana, as

well as the Period Performance Workshop. As a modern violinist, Krause serves as

concertmaster of the Bozeman Symphony and was concerto soloist with the Billings

Symphony, Fairbanks Symphony, Casper Symphony, String Orchestra of the Rockies,

and Bozeman Symphony. She has served as guest concertmaster of the Big Sky

Festival Orchestra, Billings Symphony, Helena Symphony, and guest artistic director of

String Orchestra of the Rockies. Raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, Krause has performed as

baroque violinist with ensembles across the nation and on numerous international

series, including engagements in France, England, Serbia, Switzerland, and Finland.

Krause received degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and the Cleveland

Institute of Music in violin performance and a second masters from The Juilliard School

in Historical Performance.

Maureen Murchie is an active performer on violin and viola, in demand as a soloist,

leader, chamber musician, and teacher. In addition to her work as Concertmaster of the

Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, Assistant Conductor of the Bismarck-Mandan

Symphony Youth Orchestra, and a member of the Handel and Haydn Society in Boston,

recent performing engagements include the baroque and contemporary orchestras of

Trinity Wall Street, Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Apollo’s Fire, Mark Morris Dance

Company, Harry Connick Jr., El Mundo (Carnegie Hall, Feb 2023), and the Broadway

pits of Tootsie, Parade, and Farinelli and the King. In December 2021 she was a

featured soloist in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with the American Classical Orchestra

at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. Maureen grew up in Sendai, Japan, and in 1995

won first prize at the Bach Hall Classical Music Competition in Nakaniida. She holds

degrees from Baylor University and a doctorate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-

Champaign.

Michael Unterman enjoys a varied musical career as a chamber musician, orchestral

cellist, and concert producer. He is a core member and co-principal cellist of Tafelmusik

Baroque Orchestra in Toronto and continues to be a member of the self-directed string

chamber orchestra A Far Cry and principal cellist of Boston Baroque. He is also the

Artistic Director of Five Boroughs Music Festival, a chamber music series that presents

concerts in venues throughout the five boroughs of New York City. He has performed

on Grammy nominated albums with both A Far Cry and Boston Baroque. Michael studied at the New England Conservatory and The Juilliard School.

Andrew McIntosh Los Angeles-based Andrew McIntosh is a Grammy-nominated violinist, violist, composer, and baroque violinist whose musical interests span historical performance practice, microtonal tuning systems, and the 20th-century avant-garde. He is a professor of violin, viola, and composition at the California Institute of the Arts, concertmaster of both Tesserae and Echoi, the resident ensemble of Monday Evening Concerts, and a founding member of Wild Up, the Formalist Quartet, and Wadada Leo Smith’s Red Koral Quartet.

The National Discovery Center is located at 302 W. Main Street in Lewistown and is open Thursday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Visit americanprairie.org/national-discovery-center to learn more, and follow American Prairie on Facebook for updates on upcoming events and programming.

About Baroque Music Montana

Founded in 2015 by Carrie Krause, Baroque Music Montana specializes in chamber

music inspired by history. BaMM performs works by celebrated composers of the

Baroque, as well as obscure pieces not heard since the 18th century. Based in

Bozeman, BaMM provides a performance platform for local artists, visiting

professionals, and students interested in the style. To learn more or to donate, visit

https://baroquemusicmontana.org.

