Baroque Music Montana presents their season finale “Baroque Quintessence!” Featuring resplendent works from France on period instruments, the program explores the artistically rich world of Louis XIV through dance, exotic character, and pompous parade music. BaMM’s ensemble sumptuously expands for this program to include three lavish, dark violas along with violin, cello, and lute.

The King’s principal composer and iron fist over all things music in France, Lully changed the course of opera with “Le Bourgeois gentilhomme,” featuring incidental music from the satirical play by and starring Moliere. Muffat’s Sonata V from Tributo Armonico is awash in lush, gorgeous harmonies, and a sonata by Charpentier provides intimate respite. Rameau’s famous Dardanus suite concludes the program complete with lullaby and Tamborin.

Musicians include Joe Crouch, principal cello with the English Consort and many London ensembles. Crouch sang with the Westminster Abbey choir as a boy, studied at Cambridge, and teaches cello at the Guildhall and Royal Academy of Music in London. Violist Max Mandel has played with the Silk Road Ensemble, Smithsonian Chamber Players, and as Principal Viola of The Scottish Chamber Orchestra and The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Violist Kyle Miller graduated from Juilliard and performs widely from the Carmel Bach Festival to the Handel and Haydn Society. Lucas Harris serves as lutenist for the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and artistic director for the Toronto Chamber Choir. Violinist and violist Manami Mizumoto trained at Juilliard, is a member of the English Concert, and has a widely creative career through composition, improvisation, and varied styles. Bozeman Symphony concertmaster and violinist Carrie Krause completes the ensemble.

Picnics, sun protection, and lawn seating encouraged. Beverages provided. In the event of rain, the concert will move to Hope Lutheran Church at 7pm.

