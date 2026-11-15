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Bozeman Actors Theatre presents: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein

Bozeman Actors Theatre presents: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein

Experience the remarkable true story of a truce born from the Christmas spirit. Told firsthand through the words and songs of WWI soldiers, All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein, brings to life an extraordinary moment in history, when men on opposing sides stepped beyond the lines of battle. Discover this powerful story on stage, and the enduring hope of peace on earth, goodwill to all. Directed 9by Kristin Daniels.

Tinworks at Rialto
General: $35 Student: $25 Veteran: $10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

bethboyson@yahoo.com
Tinworks at Rialto
10 West Main St.
BOZEMAN, Montana 59715
4065873428
joe@bozemanactorstheatre.org
https://www.bozemanactorstheatre.org/