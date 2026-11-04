CCSO Concert Celebrates Fall

The Canyon Creek String Orchestra (CCSO) celebrates Fall with a concert featuring masterworks ranging from Mozart to Mahler at 3 p.m. Sunday Nov.15 at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Dr., Billings. The concert is open to the public with donations accepted at the door.

In addition to Mozart’s Impresario Overture and a Theme from Symphony No. 1 by Mahler, the concert will include the Capriol Suite by Peter Warlock, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Nabucco Overture by Giuseppe Verdi, and the Serenade for Strings (finale) by Tchaikovsky. Among other musical treasures are Iditarod by Soon Yee Newbold and Of Glorious Plumage by Richard Meyer.

