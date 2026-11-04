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CCSO Concert Celebrates Fall

CCSO Concert Celebrates Fall

The Canyon Creek String Orchestra (CCSO) celebrates Fall with a concert featuring masterworks ranging from Mozart to Mahler at 3 p.m. Sunday Nov.15 at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Dr., Billings. The concert is open to the public with donations accepted at the door.

In addition to Mozart’s Impresario Overture and a Theme from Symphony No. 1 by Mahler, the concert will include the Capriol Suite by Peter Warlock, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Nabucco Overture by Giuseppe Verdi, and the Serenade for Strings (finale) by Tchaikovsky. Among other musical treasures are Iditarod by Soon Yee Newbold and Of Glorious Plumage by Richard Meyer.

Mayflower Congregational Church
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Canyon Creek String Orchestra
(406) 696-4205
michelle@mozartnotezart.com
Canyon Creek String Orchestra on Facebook
Mayflower Congregational Church
2940 Poly Drive
Billings, Montana 59102
406-656-5414
office@mayflowerofbillings.com
www.mayflowerofbillings.com