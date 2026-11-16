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Community Messiah Singalong

Community Messiah Singalong

In a revival of a beloved holiday tradition, singers and instrumentalists from across the Gallatin Valley come together to perform Handel’s enduring masterpiece, Messiah, at Hope Lutheran Church. The ensemble will perform Part I, the traditional “Christmas” portion, concluding with the triumphant Hallelujah Chorus.
Community singers are invited to participate! Advance registration is required, along with attendance at the dress rehearsal on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10am–12pm at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Singers must arrive at 5pm for the 7pm performance on Sunday, Dec. 13, at Hope Lutheran. Sign up at baroquemusicmontana.org

Directed by Logan Henke, the ensemble includes the community choir, The Evensong Choir, and The Second String Orchestra. Carrie Krause serves as concertmaster, with soloists Erin Henke, Mandy Bowker, Rose Phillips, Reginald Mead, and Daren Small.

Admission is free, with a free-will offering accepted at the door and online. Donations benefit Bienvenidos.

Hope Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Baroque Music Montana
info@baroquemusicmontana.org
https://baroquemusicmontana.org/

Artist Group Info

cristin.forbes@gmail.com
Hope Lutheran Church
2152 Graf St
Bozeman, Montana 59718
406-595-5976
gallatinvalleyearthday@gmail.com
www.gallatinvalleyearthday.org