Cowpokes and Cocktails Fundraiser

Join Windhorse for our 5th annual Cowpokes & Cocktails fundraiser where community spirit meets upscale western charm! You'll enjoy a gourmet dining experience with complimentary hand-crafted cocktails. Bid on exciting auction items and experiences in our live and silent auctions. Enjoy working equitation demonstrated in our arena and inspiring stories from families in our program. Dance to classic country performed live by Clint Anderson & The Montana Gazette Band. There is something for everyone at Cowpokes so dust off your boots, grab your hat, and celebrate with us at an evening of fun, laughter, and giving back.

