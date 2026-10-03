Craft Cinema: You’ve Got Mail

November 18

Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7pm

$15

https://www.lastbestcomedy.com/events/craft-cinema

Grab your knitting, coloring supplies, or favorite little craft project and join us at Last Best Comedy for a cozy night of movies and making!

We’re screening the beloved romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail, a charming New York love story full of bookstores, witty banter, and autumn-in-the-city nostalgia.

Bring a project you’re already working on, or enjoy the coloring postcards and supplies provided with your ticket. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or just looking for an excuse to get creative, this is a chance to unwind, make something, and enjoy a favorite film in good company.

Make a night of it! Enjoy drink specials, including cocktails and mocktails, plus classic movie snacks like popcorn and movie theater candy available for purchase.

Your ticket includes:

*Admission to the movie screening

*Coloring postcards and supplies

*Creative time with fellow movie lovers

Craft Cinema will also feature local shops and community organizations celebrating Bozeman’s creative community.

No crafting experience required. Just bring yourself, your project if you have one, and your love of a good rom-com.

Come for the movie, stay for the cozy vibes, and leave with a little more inspiration.

Craft Cinema is made possible by our hosts at Last Best Comedy and the support of our local business and community partners. Thank you for helping bring creativity, connection, and a little movie magic to Bozeman!