Fern Spores and Lindsay Lawlis

Fern Spores is a femme-folk-rock band hailing from Olympia, WA. Gracefully flowing between vintage psych folk, garage rock, clever covers, and soulful Americana ballads they curate a truly original sound. Angsty but uplifting, whimsical yet fierce, and as rock as it is roll. They serve up anthems of empowerment with a sprinkle of humor and a side of revolt.