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Fern Spores and Lindsay Lawlis

Fern Spores and Lindsay Lawlis

Fern Spores is a femme-folk-rock band hailing from Olympia, WA. Gracefully flowing between vintage psych folk, garage rock, clever covers, and soulful Americana ballads they curate a truly original sound. Angsty but uplifting, whimsical yet fierce, and as rock as it is roll. They serve up anthems of empowerment with a sprinkle of humor and a side of revolt.

Thirsty Street Brewing Co
$10
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Fern Spores
fern.spores.music@gmail.com
https://fernspores.com/

Artist Group Info

Fern Spores
fern.spores.music@gmail.com
https://fernspores.com/
Thirsty Street Brewing Co
2123 1st Ave N.
Billings, Montana 59101
https://www.artmuseum.org/