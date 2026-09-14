Fern Spores and Lindsay Lawlis
Fern Spores and Lindsay Lawlis
Fern Spores is a femme-folk-rock band hailing from Olympia, WA. Gracefully flowing between vintage psych folk, garage rock, clever covers, and soulful Americana ballads they curate a truly original sound. Angsty but uplifting, whimsical yet fierce, and as rock as it is roll. They serve up anthems of empowerment with a sprinkle of humor and a side of revolt.
Thirsty Street Brewing Co
$10
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Fern Spores
fern.spores.music@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Fern Spores
fern.spores.music@gmail.com