Flag Day Peaceful Gathering
Flag Day Peaceful Gathering
The Women's Action Project is organizing a day of peaceful protest and celebration for Flag Day. We will meet at 5th and Park on June 14th from 10am-11am. Bring a sign, a flag, a friend, and your patriotism.
We want to celebrate what the flag stands for: democracy, freedom, equality, and community. A joyful gathering to counteract the nonsense happening at the White House.
Livingston, MT
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
debadams000@gmail.com
Livingston, MT
5th and Park St.LIVINGSTON, Montana 59047
4065997543
debadams000@gmail.com