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Flag Day Peaceful Gathering

Flag Day Peaceful Gathering

The Women's Action Project is organizing a day of peaceful protest and celebration for Flag Day. We will meet at 5th and Park on June 14th from 10am-11am. Bring a sign, a flag, a friend, and your patriotism.

We want to celebrate what the flag stands for: democracy, freedom, equality, and community. A joyful gathering to counteract the nonsense happening at the White House.

Livingston, MT
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

debadams000@gmail.com
Livingston, MT
5th and Park St.
LIVINGSTON, Montana 59047
4065997543
debadams000@gmail.com