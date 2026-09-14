Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone
Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone
A community fundraiser that has raised over $350,000 for Montana veterans since 2018 returns for its eighth year on Saturday, August 29th, from 12–7pm at the Armed Forces Reserve Center (2915 Gabel Road, Billings).
The “Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone” is organized by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. All proceeds from the event – 10% of gross revenue from food truck sales, donations, raffle sales, and beer sales – go directly to Montana non-profits that support veterans.
Armed Forces Reserve Center
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Breakfast Exchange Club
4068509800
renecritelli@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
renecritelli@gmail.com
Armed Forces Reserve Center
2915 Gabel RdBillings, Montana 59102
4068509800
renecritelli@gmail.com