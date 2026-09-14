A community fundraiser that has raised over $350,000 for Montana veterans since 2018 returns for its eighth year on Saturday, August 29th, from 12–7pm at the Armed Forces Reserve Center (2915 Gabel Road, Billings).

The “Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone” is organized by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. All proceeds from the event – 10% of gross revenue from food truck sales, donations, raffle sales, and beer sales – go directly to Montana non-profits that support veterans.

