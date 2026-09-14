Forget Me Knot Music and Art Festival
Forget Me Knot Music and Art Festival
Set against one of the most breathtaking mountain backdrops in the country at the gateway to Yellowstone’s northeast entrance in Cooke City, Montana, the Forget Me Knot Music & Art Festival returns for its third year on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15. The must-attend summer festival will continue its growth this August – blending live music, local art and mountain-town charm.
$35-80
03:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Artist Group Info
kami@soloshoecreative.com