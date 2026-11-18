Cutthroat saleswomen. Coffee's for closers. Mamet's ruthless classic opens our season.

Taking place over two days in the lives of Chicago real estate agents, witness the underhanded underworld of selling. Four salesman face intense pressure from corporate. They resort to lying, stealing, cheating, and more in an effort to make the sale. “You never open your mouth until you know what the shot is.” Well, we know what we've got and we're saying this is an unmissable show.

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.