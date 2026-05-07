International Conference on Climate Change, Sustainability and Renewable Energy

ClimateEnergy2026 is more than a conference — it’s a global stage for ideas, technologies, and policies shaping the future of our planet.

From October 15–17, 2026, in Grand Majestic Hotel Prague | Prague, Czech Republic, the International Conference on Climate Change, Sustainability & Renewable Energy will bring together scientists, innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and activists to address the world’s most urgent climate challenges and accelerate the transition toward a net-zero, resilient, and equitable world.

Built around three guiding pillars — Climate Change as the Challenge, Sustainability as the Framework, and Renewable Energy as the Solution — the conference explores critical priorities including net-zero strategies, climate finance, just transitions, hydrogen economy, AI for sustainability, carbon removal, and climate justice.

Beyond inspiring keynotes and scientific sessions, ClimateEnergy2026 offers interactive and action-oriented formats such as climate dialogues, innovation hackathons, startup pitch zones, and youth-led forums, transforming ideas into collaboration and measurable impact.

Whether you are a researcher, industry leader, policymaker, or changemaker, this is where collaboration meets purpose. At Creovate Conferences, we don’t just host events — we build ecosystems that advance science, scale innovation, and accelerate global sustainability goals.

Join us in Prague — and be part of the movement shaping the future of our planet.